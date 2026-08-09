When floodwater became drinking water: How Tripura University researchers brought hope to Sivasagar villages

For residents of flood-hit villages in remote parts of Sivasagar, access to safe drinking water became a major challenge as floodwaters disrupted normal supplies. A team of researchers from Tripura University has now brought a portable solution directly to the affected communities.

The team deployed InstaWater, a portable water purification technology developed by a startup incubated at Tripura University, in the remote villages of Barhoiting Nagaon and Banmukh Patorgaon.

Instead of transporting bottled water over long distances, the system purified locally available water sources at the site, providing safe drinking water to flood-affected families.

The relief operation was carried out with the support and coordination of the Sivasagar district administration, which helped the team reach the difficult-to-access villages.

Prof Harjeet Nath, founder of InstaWater and assistant professor at Tripura University, said the initiative showed how indigenous technology can make a difference during disasters.

“It is immensely satisfying to see our indigenous technology making a real difference during emergencies. Our mission has always been to ensure that no community is deprived of safe drinking water during disasters,” Nath said.

He also thanked the Sivasagar district administration for its support in making the relief operation possible.

Designed for disaster response and emergency situations, InstaWater's portable purification systems can be deployed quickly and produce safe drinking water directly at the point of need.