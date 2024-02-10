Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi while discussing under rule 193 on the construction of the historic temple and Pran Pratishtha asserted that at the time when PM Modi was at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Rahul Gandhi was not permitted to enter the temple of Shrimanta Shankar Dev in Assam to pay respects.

Further, the Congress leader claimed that although the Prime Minister had appealed to

everyone to visit temples on January 22, however, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to do that in Assam.

Gogoi further stated that the Chief Minister of Assam in a statement to the media said, “See, Mr Gandhi has expressed his desire to visit Bordua Than on January 22. But, during the same time, Prime Minister Modi will be present at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple’s consecration. It is not okay that at a time where PM Modi will be live on television screens, Rahul Gandhi is seen on the screen at the same time.” and questioned if the Assam Chief Minister is to be believed, have temples become TRP? Was the consecration ceremony just for TRP?



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"Rahul Gandhi also wanted to visit the temple as a matter of his faith, but he was not allowed to do so. Why is the government not allowing us to follow our faith and culture?" he added.

On January 22, 2024, a significant event unfolded at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in the consecration ceremony of the new Ram Mandir.

While PM Modi was attending this momentous occasion, a controversy erupted in Assam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was denied entry into the Sri Sri Sankardeva Satra, also known as Batadrava Than, a sacred site for Vaishnavites. The police authorities cited law and order concerns as the reason for denying him access.

This incident led to a political stir, with Rahul Gandhi staging a sit-in protest and questioning whether the Prime Minister had the authority to decide who could visit temples.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi echoed Gandhi's sentiments, implying that while PM Modi was welcomed at the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya, the same courtesy was not extended to Rahul Gandhi in Assam.