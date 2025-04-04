Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi delivered an impassioned appeal in Parliament, highlighting the critical need to address mental health challenges facing India's youth, with particular emphasis on the relationship between traditional notions of masculinity and suicide.

"In the past five years, nearly 40,000 students have died by suicide. Where is our country heading when more than 40,000 young people have taken their own lives?" Gogoi stated, drawing attention to what he described as a national crisis.

The parliamentarian directly challenged conventional ideas about masculinity, arguing that "real strength lies in facing emotions, not repressing them." He called for greater emphasis on emotional intelligence education and open conversations about gender roles in contemporary society.

Gogoi linked the mental health crisis to several factors, including post-pandemic dependence on social media platforms, which he said is "leading to rising stress levels, social anxieties, and a highly negative impact on mental health."

The MP also referenced the recent Netflix series "Adolescence," which explores the impact of academic pressure, social media bullying, and emotional distress on young people. The show has gained significant popularity in India for its portrayal of youth struggling with these issues.

Mental health is a growing concern among Indian youth, exacerbated by rising social media dependence post-pandemic. Academic pressure, cyberbullying, and emotional distress have led to alarming student suicide rates. India has seen a concerning rise in the number of student… pic.twitter.com/wS6ubnvnYW — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 3, 2025

"A growing number of young men are also looking up to online male influencers who promote a version of masculinity that pushes back against feminism. This toxic masculinity negatively affects both men and women," Gogoi noted.

In a subsequent social media post, Gogoi reiterated his concerns, writing: "Mental health is a growing concern among Indian youth, exacerbated by rising social media dependence post-pandemic. Academic pressure, cyberbullying, and emotional distress have led to alarming student suicide rates."

"Adolescence," which premiered on Netflix earlier this year, has resonated with Indian audiences through its realistic portrayal of young people navigating mental health challenges in today's high-pressure environment. The series has sparked nationwide conversations about the need for better support systems for youth mental health.

Gogoi further requested to "hold a healthy debate in Parliament on mental health among young people," emphasising the urgent need for policy interventions and awareness programmes.