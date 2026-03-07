While Akhil Gogoi goes live from Kaziranga Orchid Park, Gaurav Gogoi lunches nearby and moves on

Uncertainty surrounding a possible opposition alliance in Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections intensified on March 7 after Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi went live on Facebook from Kaziranga Orchid Park to express disappointment over the lack of progress in alliance talks with the Indian National Congress.

In the live video, Akhil Gogoi spoke about his frustration over the ongoing political developments and the uncertainty regarding a broader opposition unity against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Raijor Dal leader had reportedly been waiting in the Kaziranga area in the hope of holding discussions with Congress leaders on a possible electoral understanding.

Speaking to reporters, Akhil Gogoi said it was “insulting” that the Indian National Congress held a press conference announcing an alliance with four parties while leaving out his party, Raijor Dal. Despite the snub, Gogoi maintained that the possibility of an alliance was still open, stating that “the ball is now in Congress’s court.”



The Raijor Dal leader added that he would wait until midnight for any response from the Congress leadership regarding the alliance talks.

However, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who was travelling through the same region, did not meet the Raijor Dal chief. Instead, he continued his journey towards Jorhat after stopping for lunch at a restaurant near the Orchid Park.

Critics interpreted the stopover and the absence of any meeting between the two leaders as a signal that no discussion with Raijor Dal had been planned during the visit.

The developments come a day after Gaurav Gogoi indicated that the Congress had finalised its alliance with four opposition parties in the state. However, he did not clarify whether Raijor Dal would be part of the proposed alliance.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the developments have raised fresh questions about the possibility of a united opposition front in Assam and whether Raijor Dal will ultimately join the alliance or contest the polls independently.