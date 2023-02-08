In a consolidated effort to bring forth the skills of the youth on global platform, Y20 India introduced a White Paper during the summit held on February 8 with the support of the G20 Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs.

This white paper is produced by Y20 India, the official Youth Engagement Group of the 2023 G20 Summit, with the support of the G20 Secretariat, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Drishti Rawal Secretary, Policy and Research of Y20 India Secretariat said, "This paper is part of the efforts to meaningfully include youths’ perspectives on current issues of international importance. The white paper can be seen as a meaningful attempt to discuss the diverse perspectives of the concerned themes as well as suggestions that can be implemented".

In today’s world, development is of paramount importance, and this is reflected in the focus on accuracy, smart technology use, and youth involvement in driving growth through creative ideas and startups.

Young people across the globe are regarded as having a more innovative mindset in addition to their desire to adopt advanced technologies to make work more convenient and efficient.

According to the 2020 Global Youth Development Index which looks at developments in youth education, employment, health, equality and inclusion, peace and security, and political and civic participation, the conditions of young people have improved around the world by 3.1 per cent between 2010 and 2018, but the progress remains slow.

Measuring youth development in 181 countries, 156 of them recorded at least slight improvements in their scores. The global education score increased by 3 per cent, with the Indian subcontinent making the largest improvement of 16 per cent. Levels of underemployed youth and those not in school, training or work however remained constant.

So, in order to increase the rate of overall development of the youth, a significant financial investment, along with a suitable platform for exhibiting their ideas is a requisite. Taking these aspects into consideration, Y20 India has included the theme “Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills” along with relevant sub-themes with an aim to increase the scope of discussion on important aspects.

The white paper also claimed that Climate change is a burning issue of our time. Disasters, both natural and man-made are their consequences. Even after our best efforts to mitigate climate change, future generations might face negative consequences.

This means an increase in the frequency and intensity of the disasters we are already witnessing - storms, floods, wildfires, droughts, and the resulting displacement and damage to human health, economies and businesses is imminent. We also need to adapt to the climate impacts that are already here and grow stronger by the day.

For a better and more prosperous future, we need to profoundly

balance the developmental matrix and ecological sustainment.

These must be the core focus areas for action for the G20 members to strengthen climate action who are suitably placed to lead the battle against climate change and produce a radical but gradual transformation to how we have dealt with nature, the white paper states.