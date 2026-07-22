Who is an 'Assamese'? Assam govt says consultations still on

The Assam government on July 22 said consultations are still underway to define who qualifies as an "Assamese" person, describing the issue as sensitive and assuring that a decision will be taken only after considering the views of all stakeholders.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Cabinet Minister Atul Bora said the matter is being discussed with various nationalist organisations and other stakeholders.

"It is a very important and sensitive matter. Discussions are on with various nationalist organisations and other stakeholders," Bora said.

He said the government would take an appropriate decision after examining the opinions of all sections of society, the recommendations of the Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee, and the legal aspects involved.

The committee was constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019 to recommend measures for implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, signed in 1985 following the anti-foreigner movement. Clause 6 provides for constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity of the indigenous Assamese people.

Bora informed the House that the state government has already initiated steps to implement the recommendations submitted by the Justice Sharma Committee.

Responding to a separate question by Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, the minister said that as of May 31, 2026, a total of 1,72,673 people had been identified as foreigners in Assam.

Of them, 1,11,414 were Muslims, 61,189 were Hindus, while the remaining were Christians or followers of other religions, he said.

The minister further stated that the process of sending back illegal Bangladeshi nationals is being carried out in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines issued on May 2, 2025.

