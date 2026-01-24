Who is Asma Begum? Assam woman arrested in Delhi for posing as foreign diplomat

Asma Begum, a permanent resident of Guwahati, Assam, has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly impersonating a foreign diplomat and using vehicles with forged embassy number plates.

The arrest has raised serious concerns regarding national security, especially in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Who Is Asma Begum?

Asma Begum, around 45 years old, is a graduate and has claimed herself to be the All-India Secretary of a political party for the past four years. She also alleges that she worked as a consultant for a foreign embassy in 2023–24, receiving Rs 1.5 lakh per month. In addition, she has been associated with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), working as a sports guide and providing consultancy services to foreign students, particularly from African nations, for admissions, for which she reportedly received fees per student.

RECOVERIES:



1. One Innova car having forged number plates of a foreign embassy.



2. Two more forged number plates of foreign embassy.



3. One mobile phone.



4. Sale documents of the Innova car.

Interrogation Findings

During initial questioning, the accused claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy but failed to disclose the name of the embassy or produce any supporting documents. She was subsequently taken along with the vehicle to the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch at Sunlight Colony, New Delhi, for a detailed enquiry.

During sustained interrogation, she admitted to using forged diplomatic number plates on the Innova car. She disclosed that she had purchased the vehicle from a foreign embassy in November 2024. However, after the concerned embassy lodged a complaint at Chanakyapuri Police Station for her failure to register the vehicle in her name, she allegedly removed the original embassy number plates and fabricated forged plates bearing registration number 144 CD 54, closely resembling official diplomatic plates.

According to investigators, the forged plates were used to evade police checks, gain easy access to diplomatic zones, and ensure unhindered movement in areas housing various foreign embassies. Upon inspection of the vehicle, the original number plates were also recovered from inside the car.

On January 15, 2026, the Anti-Extortion & Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Delhi Crime Branch acted on a secret input regarding a woman who was frequently visiting foreign embassies in New Delhi using a vehicle with forged embassy number plates. A team led by Inspector Daleep Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Pankaj Arora, laid a trap in Vasant Vihar after tracking her movements.

Around 3:10 PM, Begum was intercepted while attempting to drive her Innova car, which bore forged number plates resembling those of a foreign embassy. During questioning, she failed to produce ownership documents and initially claimed to represent a foreign embassy, without naming which one.

After being brought to the AEKC, Crime Branch, detailed interrogation revealed that Begum had purchased the Innova car from a foreign embassy in November 2024. When the embassy filed a complaint against her for failing to register the vehicle, she allegedly removed the official plates and affixed forged ones (registration No. 144 CD 54) to enable easy access to diplomatic areas and avoid police checks.

Authorities believe that she impersonated a diplomat to cheat government agencies and possibly for other illegal motives. Investigators are also exploring potential links to anti-national activities, which may require further in-depth investigation.

Following her arrest, Begum was remanded to six days of police custody. Her mobile phone and other digital records have been seized for detailed analysis. Police sources have described her arrest as crucial to national security, particularly with the Republic Day celebrations approaching.

The case is being investigated under relevant sections of the law, including forgery, cheating, and anti-national activity clauses, and authorities are continuing to probe her network and activities.