Senior BJP leader from Assam, Rajen Gohain who recently resigned from his cabinet rank post in protest against the delimitation process in the state, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 26. The meeting revolved around Gohain's grievances and concerns, highlighting the dynamics within the party and the state's electoral landscape.

During the meeting at Amit Shah's residence, Rajen Gohain shared his concerns and reasons behind his resignation. He drew attention to the remarks made about him by Jayanta Malla Baruah, a matter that has been generating attention in Assam's . Gohain reported that when he mentioned Baruah's comments, Amit Shah responded, "Who is Jayanta Malla Baruah?" indicating he was unaware of the individual.

Gohain, a former Union Minister of State for Railways, conveyed his grievances to Shah, discussing the events that led to his decision to step down from his cabinet rank post.

Rajen Gohain's resignation, effective August 18, is rooted in his strong opposition to the delimitation process affecting the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. He asserts that the process is being manipulated to favor specific candidates, undermining democratic principles. Gohain contends that the delimitation adjustments could potentially benefit Badruddin Ajmal, a decision he deems unjust.

Gohain's political career has been marked by his influence in Assam's political landscape. Representing the Nagaon constituency since 1999, he secured the seat for four consecutive terms until 2014. However, the 2019 elections saw a departure from this streak when Gohain was denied the party ticket, sparking discussions about the party's internal dynamics and the evolving political landscape of the region.