The political battleground in Assam heated up as Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of sidestepping allegations of rampant illegal coal mining between Assam and Meghalaya. Gogoi questioned Sarma’s silence on the issue, highlighting his dual role as both Chief Minister and convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Taking to social media, Gogoi wrote, “The Chief Minister hurriedly sidesteps the issue of illegal mining in Assam-Meghalaya. Isn’t he the NEDA chief?”

The Congress leader alleged that nearly 1,200 tons of coal are moved daily, with bribes amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh collected per truck. He claimed that papers are falsified, undeclared cash is hoarded, and questioned who in the political corridors was protecting the mining syndicate.

“Will the Chief Minister ask the state police to arrest politically important people connected to the coal syndicate? Who is the MLA in Margherita?” Gogoi asked, suggesting deeper political entanglements.

The Chief Minister hurriedly sidesteps the issue of illegal mining in Assam -Meghalaya. Isn’t he the NEDA chief ?



1200 tons of coal are moved daily and Rs 1.5 lac hafta is taken per truck. Papers are falsified and undeclared cash is hoarded.



Who is responsible for protecting… https://t.co/Ou4ZMfaPtz — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 26, 2025

He further took a jibe at the ED and remarked that otherwise, "ED" would stand for “Extortion Department,” drawing a parallel between the ongoing Enforcement Directorate raids and the electoral bonds controversy, suggesting that raids were being used to collect party funds ahead of elections.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had retaliated sharply to Gaurav Gogoi's questions in the regard, accusing Congress of doublespeak on the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In response to Gogoi's question about why every nexus seems to operate under the chief minister’s watch, CM Sarma pointedly said, “The Congress party today stands thoroughly exposed on the issue of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)."

The Assam chief minister took a direct jibe at the Congress party, stating on X, "On one hand, Rahul Gandhi and his camp are relentlessly maligning the ED, calling it a political tool. On the other hand, their own Deputy Leader is busy glorifying the very same agency. This doublespeak reflects the utter confusion and hypocrisy within Congress."

He further hailed the position of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "principled and unwavering". "We support all investigating agencies, regardless of whether their actions favour us or go against us."

As allegations, counter-allegations, and ED debates fly thick in Assam’s political skies, the exchange of statements continue. "₹1.58 Crore cash seized. Fake invoices. 1200 tonnes of illegal coal extracted DAILY in Margherita, Jogighopa, Guwahati. All under the nose of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who kept denying illegal mining!" Gaurav Gogoi had questioned CM Sarma.

"Is this loot possible without the government's protection? Who is Assam’s real Syndicate Raja? When ED raids & HC summons expose the truth, how long will the CM hide behind denials?" Gogoi had furthered his questions.