“Who will feed them?”: Himanta Biswa Sarma rejects Congress’s 'outside voters' claims ahead of 2026 polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 22 launched a fresh attack on the Congress, accusing the party of neglecting the concerns of people who supported it for decades.

He was speaking to the media after attending the cheque distribution ceremony of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijan at Abhayeswari Higher Secondary and Multi-Purpose School in Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon district.

Sarma said the Congress, despite ruling Assam for 60 years, failed to secure land rights for villagers. He argued that if the previous governments had issued land pattas on time, the state would not be witnessing eviction drives on forest land today. “They voted for Congress, but Congress did nothing for them,” he said.

Addressing the controversy over the SR system ahead of the elections, the Chief Minister dismissed Congress’s allegations as politically motivated. “There is nothing in SR. If people enter Assam randomly, who will feed them? Where will they stay? Who will bear the cost? During the CAA movement, Congress spread similar rumours, claiming one crore people would enter Assam. This time, they cannot mislead people. Their allegations have no factual basis,” he said.



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Dr Sarma hinted that the government is considering a new scheme aimed at supporting journalists. Without revealing details, he said such an initiative “may be introduced soon.”

The Chief Minister also announced that a new “Babu Scheme” for children will be launched from January 1, adding that further details will be shared by the government in due course.

In a pointed remark targeting the opposition, Sarma said that South Abhayapuri Congress MLA Pradip Kumar Sarkar “has fallen asleep,” suggesting a lack of activity or visibility from the legislator.

Reacting to NCERT’s decision to drop references to Tipu Sultan and Babur from school textbooks, the Chief Minister welcomed the move. Calling it a “good step,” he remarked that “Tipu–Chipu should be thrown into the sea,” reiterating his long-standing position on revising historical narratives in school curricula.

The Chief Minister’s visit to Abhayapuri drew a large gathering, with students and local residents turning up in significant numbers during the event.