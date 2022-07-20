Internet users and social media jurists are well informed of the latest trending issue buzzing the corners of social media platforms. For the unversed, ‘Arrest Pankaj Pathak’ has hit the top headlines lately after the self-proclaimed Ayurveda expert, allegedly made some indecent remarks against a married woman scribe on a social media post.

The incident which was reported on Tuesday saw a barrage of comments posted against Pankaj Pathak on Facebook.

Pankaj Pathak recently posted a video on his personal Facebook account where he vilified a woman scribe. The woman journo’s husband who also happens to be a journalist, responded to Pathak’s comments, publicly opposing him on social media.

Apparently, the incident sparked a row and soon Pankaj Pathak started posting obscene comments against the scribe couple on the social media platform, drawing the ire of several organizations, including the journalist association.

His remarks did not go down well with several organizations who then demanded his arrest for harming the modesty of a woman.

Following the incident, Pankaj Pathak was dismissed from his party, Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the BJP-led government in Assam, for violating the party's constitution as a result of the major uproar that instantly erupted on social media.

It has been reported that several complaints are registered against the controversial figure in different parts of Assam for his salacious remarks against women.

The Gauhati Press Club has slammed Pankaj Pathak for directing personal attacks on social media and that too against a woman and has called for Acharya’s arrest. A police investigation into the entire incident is also been requested and strict action is to be taken against the controversial figure if found guilty.