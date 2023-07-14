Assam's North Lakhimpur watched the launch of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ with their eyes glued to the television as a son of the soil was among those at the helm of the country’s third lunar mission.

The eyes were no other than the parents of Chayan Dutta, the Deputy Project Director who is in charge of the highly anticipated mission's launch control operations, in their tiny shop in North Lakhimpur town, along with a few friends and customers.

"It is the blessings of everyone which has led our son thus far. We seek their best wishes for more such success in the future," the proud father Ranjit Dutta told the media in between attending customers and receiving congratulatory messages.

Dutta, who is now in his seventies, has been the family's major source of income for years by selling cutlery and cooking items out of a modest shop in the town.



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"We are people from humble backgrounds. I am happy that a couple of my friends could join us in sharing this moment," Dutta said, watching the launch on a mobile phone with his wife and a few others. It was business as usual for the senior Dutta as he sold a tea set and a pressure cooker as his son became part of the country’s space history, with the customers also wishing the parents.

When questioned about her reaction to her son Chayan's accomplishment, Chayan's mother could not stop getting emotional and could only reply with a grin as tears of joy streamed down her cheeks.

Chayan, who lives with his wife and two children in Bengaluru, had visited his home town in Assam in January last and sought his parents’ blessings for the mission.

"He had been busy with work lately and we couldn’t speak much. But our blessings are always with him," Dutta added.

Chayan Dutta, an accomplished alumnus of the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering at Tezpur University, currently serves as a Scientist/Engineer-G at UR Rao Satellite Centre, Department of Space. Additionally, he holds the esteemed position of Deputy Project Director, leading the "On Board Command Telemetry, Data Handling & Storage System, Lander, Chandrayaan-3" project.

The Command and Data Handling subsystem considered the spacecraft's "brains," is responsible for controlling all its functions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the team of the lunar mission on its successful launch. "What an extraordinary feat! Congratulations to @ISRO and the brilliant scientists and engineers behind the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3! "India's commitment to space exploration is truly inspiring, and this mission will undoubtedly pave the way for new discoveries and advancements," he tweeted.