The recent paper leak in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam in Assam has caused widespread concern and has put a serious question mark over the state government's ability to conduct board exams in a secure and fair manner. The issue has now reached national media, and the government is under fire for its failure to prevent the paper leak.

The incident raises serious concerns about the safety and future of the students who are appearing for the exam. It has not only caused chaos and confusion among the students, but it has also brought a bad name to the state government. The government's inability to protect the exam papers from being leaked has raised questions about its effectiveness and competency.

The paper leak first came to light on March 3 when the English question paper was leaked. SEBA cancelled the exam for students at one exam center in the Cachar district, and students were left in the lurch. They were not only distressed but also left with no idea of when the exam would be conducted again.

The Mathematics question paper was leaked on March 6, causing a furore among the students. Within 15 minutes of the exam's start, pictures of the question paper were being circulated on social media platforms. It is suspected that the pictures of the question paper were leaked from an examination center in Lakhipur.

The most recent incident occurred on March 12, a day before the General Science exam was scheduled. The SEBA cancelled the exam after reports of the question paper being leaked on social media surfaced. The SEBA has initiated an investigation into the matter, but it is yet to announce the new dates for the Science HSLC exam. This has left students in a state of anxiety and uncertainty.

The paper leak has exposed the government's failure to conduct exams in a safe and secure manner. It has also highlighted the government's inability to protect the interests of the students who are appearing for the exam. The question that arises is whether the government is taking the issue seriously or whether it is simply paying lip service to it.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expressed his concern over the issue and has promised strict action against those responsible. However, this has done little to reassure the students and their parents. The question remains whether the government is doing enough to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

The failure of the government in conducting board exams in a secure and fair manner is a cause for concern. The paper leak has put the future of the students at stake, and the government must take immediate action to ensure that such incidents do not occur again. The students and their parents deserve better, and the government must deliver on its promises to provide a secure and fair environment for the exams.

The paper leak in the HSLC exam has put the government in a tight spot, and it must act quickly to restore the confidence of the students and their parents. The incident has highlighted the government's failure in conducting board exams in a secure and fair manner, and it is high time for the government to take responsibility and provide a safe and fair environment for the students.