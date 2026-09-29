‘Why couldn’t people get jobs without paying during Congress rule?’: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 29 said people were now questioning why they could not secure government jobs and medical seats without paying money during the Congress regime.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an election rally in Morigaon for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, Sarma said the political mood in Assam had changed.

“Today people are asking this question: If during Himanta Biswa Sarma's time we can get jobs without giving money, why couldn't we get jobs when Congress was in power?” he said.

“If during Himanta Biswa Sarma's time we can get medical seats, why couldn't we get them during Congress time?” he added.

Sarma also claimed that the response to his campaign meetings was different from that faced by his political opponents.

“Today, for the first time, I have seen that wherever they go, they are being chased away. It was never like this before. So, how much change has happened in Assam, you yourselves can feel it,” he said.

Development pitch in Morigaon

Addressing the rally earlier, Sarma said the BJP government had provided government jobs to 1.6 lakh unemployed youths during its previous term and announced that another two lakh people would be recruited, with the recruitment process expected to begin shortly.

He also said five lakh unemployed youths would be brought under the Chief Minister's self-reliance scheme.

On industrial development, Sarma said that apart from the semiconductor project at Jagiroad, three new industries each would be established in Morigaon and Jagiroad.

He also announced plans for a dairy initiative involving women through the formation of dairy cooperative societies.

Sarma said beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme would receive Rs 1,500 each before Durga Puja, while 40 lakh women would be provided Rs 25,000 each under an entrepreneurship scheme.

He said elections to the Tiwa Autonomous Council and municipal bodies would be held after the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

Sarma targets Congress, Ajmal

Sarma said the Congress had “lost its place” in Assam and was “completely weakened”.

He also took a swipe at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, saying the veteran politician should stop contesting elections and go for Haj.

Appealing for support to BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, Sarma urged voters to back him for development and progress.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. The seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party and joined the BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly elections. Bordoloi subsequently won the Dispur Assembly seat on a BJP ticket.