"Northeastern people know how to act," a Delhi police officer made a bizarre remark to an Assam woman while he refused to probe her complaint despite several pleas.

Despite being assaulted by unidentified miscreants in Delhi, an Assam woman is facing mental torture from the police. Jun Mechi, a resident of the Nagaon district, was assaulted on the streets of Delhi in broad daylight on July 17.

The young woman, who works for the Third gender community and is a YouTuber by profession, was injured in the incident and fainted on the road. After learning of the incident, Delhi Police rushed to the spot and treated her with first aid.

Following that, the Delhi police were accused of mentally torturing the victim with harsh statements in relation to the incident and showed little interest in conducting an inquiry.

Delhi Police made a bizarre statement that Northeast people know how to play when the Assam girl asked about conducting an inquiry as she succumbed to severe injuries. Police have not questioned any of the nearby residents.

The police initiated the investigation and went to the spot after she continuously requested them. She also alleged that her human rights and the right to lead a dignified life were violated by the Delhi Police.

At a time when a special branch of Delhi Police has been formed to ensure the safety of the Northeast people, and the Home Ministry has also issued specific regulations, the actions of the Delhi Police have triggered a lot of questions.