Why did Assam CM’s wife file a defamation case against Congress leader Mira Borthakur?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has filed a criminal defamation case against Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress (APMC) president Mira Borthakur Goswami, following allegations made by the Congress leader regarding fund collection at religious sites.

Goswami had accused Riniki Bhuyan Sharma of collecting donations from devotees at the Mahamrityunjay Dham in Nagaon and the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

In response, Sharma — who also heads Pride East Entertainments as Chairperson and Managing Director — termed the claims false, baseless, and defamatory, and has sought legal recourse to protect her reputation.



Also Read: Centre reviews Bodo Accord; ABSU warns of stir if demands aren’t met by 2026

"I have filed a case against her, and she has to appear before the court on July 18 to prove her claims. I will fight till the end to get justice," Sharma stated.

This is not the first time Borthakur has made high-profile allegations. In May, she accused Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah of encroaching upon the Bondajan wetland and building a 254-metre road in memory of his late father, allegedly using Rs 3 crore of public funds.

The defamation suit adds to the intensifying political friction in Assam, as the Congress continues to challenge the BJP government over alleged misuse of power and public resources.