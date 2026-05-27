‘Why different marriage laws for Muslims?’: Pijush Hazarika pushes for UCC in Assam Assembly

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on May 27 strongly defended the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Assam Assembly, arguing that laws allowing polygamy were against the principles of equality and should be abolished.

Participating in the discussion on the UCC Bill on the fourth day of the Assembly session, Hazarika questioned why different marriage laws should continue for different communities, particularly Muslims.

“Why different marriage laws for Muslims?” the minister asked while backing the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Referring to the practice of polygamy, Hazarika said a man should face legal consequences for marrying multiple women without the consent of existing wives.

“Without the consent of the woman, her husband can marry four women. If he marries a second woman without the consent of the first wife, then marries a third woman without the consent of the second wife, and then marries a fourth woman without the consent of the first three wives, then what should happen? He should directly be sent to jail,” he said.

The minister argued that laws promoting equality should apply equally to all communities and maintained that the state needed legal provisions preventing a man from marrying four women.

“Standing in this respected House, we must clearly say that rules promoting equality are the right rules,” Hazarika said.

Rejecting criticism that the UCC was aimed at any particular religion, the minister said the proposed legislation dealt with civil matters rather than religious practices.

“Who is spreading these claims that the Uniform Civil Code is against religion?” he asked. “The Uniform Civil Code is not an attack on any religion, nor is it about interfering with any religious rituals or practices.”

Hazarika said the Bill focused on issues such as polygamy, marriage, inheritance, maintenance and property rights.

“That is the purpose of this Bill,” he added.

The Assam government has maintained that the proposed UCC is intended to ensure equality and social justice, while opposition parties and several organisations have raised concerns over exemptions and implementation issues in the draft legislation.