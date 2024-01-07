What could be the most scenic travel destination in India? If you ask Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, the answer is Assam. In a newspaper article penned by the diplomat, he narrated the mesmerising experience he had while travelling to the north-eastern state, criss-crossed by the mighty Brahmaputra. According to Ackermann “choosing a favourite spot in India has always been a challenging task due to the country's rich tapestry of destinations” but among his numerous travels in 2023, “Assam stood out as one of the most scenic and enchanting regions”.

During his trip to the state, he took a boat ride in the Brahmaputra and also visited the Kaziranga National Park, known for one-horned rhino, and tea plantations. Describing the Brahmaputra, he wrote: “Its sheer size, width, and untamed character are truly stunning. During my two-day boat journey, we faced challenges as the course changed regularly. Sandbanks appeared and disappeared, creating quite a challenge for the boatmen. The slow and majestic flow of the water had a profound impact, creating a sense of relaxation and appreciation for the serene surroundings. A particular highlight was a dinner served on a sandbank during sunset, elevating the river trip to a memorable experience.”

Speaking about Kaziranga National Park, which is “full of wildlife and captivating landscapes” the ambassador said that the Indian rhinoceros, with its impressive appearance, became a focal point of his admiration. “The most striking characteristic are its thick grey flaps of skin. They make the animal look like it wears a knight’s armour. To see these animals grazing from a close distance is literally jaw dropping…I kept thinking of the German artist Albrecht Dürer who in 1515 made a woodcut depicting the Indian rhino – he had never seen one but read a description of it by a traveller. Against this background, one has to say: it is pretty accurate,” he wrote. For record, the Kaziranga National Park is home more than 2,000 rhinos, accounting for half of the total population of this endangered species across the globe.

He was also fascinated by the “second big animal in Kaziranga”, elephant. “We walked for half a day through the hills when we suddenly had to freeze at the command of our rangers: 50 metres ahead, a big herd of elephants crossed our way, cows and calves and young bulls. I watched, fascinated – and I realised only later that the rangers were pretty nervous because of the closeness of the herd. Later, in the car, our naturalist again made us wait near a wetland with high reeds. He suspected elephants in the reeds (how on earth could he have spotted them I thought) and right he was. After a while, elephants came out and crossed the dirt road, amongst them two very young calves. A fabulous view,” he wrote.

As he strolled through the tea bushes, Ackermann encountered a group of hoolock gibbons jumping in the trees right across the plantation. The rare mammal with long arms and white eyebrows was great sight, noted the ambassador. He also mentioned how Assam tea comes from a different tea plant variety which is indigenous to India, unlike the one found in Darjeeling or in several other places in India.

Delving into Assam’s rich history, Ackermann recounted how he discussed with his naturalist guide about 600 years of the Ahom kingdom, battles against Bengali sultanates and the Mughals, the intricacies of Assam’s historical development and different layers and histories of the state’s considerable Muslim population. He also saw “beautiful Hindu temples” and enjoyed “fabulous Assamese food” which was “not overly spicy but very hot, full of chilies”.

“Assam is in a way a typical Indian state: a confluence of peoples, languages, religions, traditions and – at the same time – very distinct: With its own language, its own history and its own crafts and skills it is a unique part of the subcontinent, a wonderful travel destination full of surprises. I loved my stay and would strongly recommend going there.”