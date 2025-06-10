Amid mounting speculation and criticism on social media, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on June 10 issued a public clarification regarding the decision of Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), to undergo a kidney transplant at a private hospital in Kolkata rather than in Assam.

The development had sparked a flurry of reactions online, with netizens questioning the quality of Assam’s healthcare system and challenging the state government’s claims of a healthcare revolution under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The key contention raised was why a senior doctor of a premier state-run hospital had to seek advanced treatment outside the state.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Health Minister Singhal addressed the controversy, stating unequivocally that the decision to opt for a transplant in Kolkata was not indicative of any deficiency in Assam’s healthcare capabilities.

“Some social media users allege that Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of GMCH, is undergoing a kidney transplant in Kolkata due to ‘poor healthcare infrastructure’ in Assam,” Singhal wrote in his post.

He went on to explain that Assam does not currently allow organ transplants from non-related donors due to medico-legal constraints. “Such procedures are legally permitted only in certain states like West Bengal,” he added.

Emphasizing the competence of medical institutions in Assam, Singhal urged citizens not to fall prey to misinformation. “Assam’s hospitals, including GMCH, serve lakhs of patients each year with dedication and care,” he affirmed.

Dr Sarma, who has been battling serious kidney-related complications, is currently admitted at Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences (RTIICS) in Kolkata, where he is undergoing the transplant procedure. He was airlifted from Guwahati after his health condition deteriorated.