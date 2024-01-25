Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 25 explained why Congress leader Rahul Ganhdi is important and is needed for the the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While responding to Congress leader Priyank Kharge's post on microblogging site X, Himanta Biswa Sarma replied in witty post “We need Rahul Gandhi during elections brother”.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that Rahul Gandhi is the insurance for BJP.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' sparked controversy in Assam on January 24 when party workers clashed with state police, leading to disruptions in Guwahati city following which an FIR against Gandhi, citing the unruly behaviour and vandalism of Congress workers as the main cause of the disruption.

Priyank Kharge had shared a newspaper clip of CM Sarma informing about the FIR against Rahul Gandhi in Assam stating that he will be arrested after the elections.

Kharge posted “Why wait for the Lok Sabha elections Himanta Biswa ji? If Rahul Gandhi ji has broken the law, why don’t you go ahead and do the needful. You won’t do that, because you are fully aware that he speaks the truth, you did not stand up for your neighbors in Manipur and are looting the people of Assam. He is merely echoing people’s sentiments which scares you”.

Rahul Gandhi during his Nyay Yatra in Assam labeled Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "most corrupt CM". During a public meeting in Barpeta district, Gandhi expressed his defiance by stating that he would not be intimidated by cases filed against him, asserting his connection with the people of India.

Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal after ending its Assam leg on January 25. The yatra entered the state through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district.

Gandhi expressed confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will combat injustice nationwide. He emphasized that the word 'Nyay' (justice) is attached to the yatra due to the prevailing injustice in the country. He blamed BJP and RSS for spreading hatred and violence.