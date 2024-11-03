Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh expressed appreciation for the Andhra Pradesh Police after they helped capture Mohammad Ziarul Islam, one of the five inmates who recently escaped from Morigaon District Jail in Assam.

Islam was located and apprehended in Sullurupeta, Tirupati district, with the assistance of local police.

The coordinated effort highlights the inter-state collaboration in handling criminal cases and ensuring swift action.

DGP Singh’s praise underscores the importance of such partnerships, as they not only aid in capturing fugitives quickly but also strengthen ties between police departments across states.



Also Read: Assam police arrest third Morigaon jail escapee in Andhra's Tirupati district, 2 others remain at large

The incident also emphasizes the Assam Police's commitment to apprehending escapees and addressing security lapses.

Ziarul Islam, who had been serving a sentence in connection with a POCSO case registered at Mikirbheta police station, had previously orchestrated a daring escape from the jail, a move authorities likened to a cinematic escape.

A native of Kalakuchi village in Sonitpur district, under the jurisdiction of Missamari police station, Ziarul Islam managed to flee with four other inmates, each facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

His escape drew significant attention, prompting an intensive search that ultimately led officers across state lines.