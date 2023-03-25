Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika and Himanta Biswa Sarma's go-to man claimed that nowadays he is scared of the chief minister.

Speaking to the media, the two-time MLA and cabinet minister of BJP led Assam government said, "I am scared of him (Himanta Biswa Sarma) nowadays because I don't know if am able to work and reach his expectation as a minister."

Further, the cabinet minister acknowledges that Himanta Biswa Sarma only thinks about the welfare of the state.

"I wonder if I am able to work as per his system of work culture...he works till late at night and starts back again at 7:30 in the morning," he added.

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Pijush Hazarika also admitted that because of the chief minister's love today, he is the cabinet minister of the state and the people of Assam know it.

Earlier on March 20, minister Pijush Hazarika issued an open challenge to MLA Akhil Gogoi to debate on the loan issue, stating that he is ready to face him in an open debate. The challenge comes after Akhil Gogoi raised concerns about the high amount of loans taken by the government.

"I challenge Akhil Gogoi to a face-to-face debate on the loan issue. Who takes the highest loan? Assam, West Bengal, Punjab, or Kerala? I am ready to debate that with him," said Pijush Hazarika.

Pijush Hazarika also stated that he had said the same thing earlier and that a Google search would show that Assam is not among the top ten states taking the highest loan.

"Why is Akhil Gogoi so concerned about the loan? I am completely clueless. He should rather say that with the loan money, the government should not work in his constituency. As simple as that," added Pijush Hazarika.