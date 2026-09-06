'Why is the government so afraid?': Gaurav Gogoi demands Pranab Doley's release
Gaurav Gogoi joined a Nagarik Sabha in Bokakhat and demanded the unconditional release of Pranab Doley. He said the issues raised involved democratic rights, environmental protection and due process in Assam.
- Gogoi alleged Doley's detention under the NSA was aimed at silencing dissent
- He warned a proposed ESZ reduction could weaken Kaziranga's ecological identity
- The MP opposed any dilution of existing environmental safeguards around Kaziranga
Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi on September 5 participated in a Nagarik Sabha in Bokakhat demanding the unconditional release of land and human rights activist Pranab Doley.
Gogoi alleged that the Assam government was attempting to silence dissenting voices through unconstitutional measures, including Doley’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA).
He also raised concerns over the proposed reduction of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga, alleging that such a move could undermine the unique identity and ecological significance of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Gogoi reiterated two key demands at the gathering — the unconditional release of Pranab Doley and protection of Kaziranga’s existing ecological safeguards by opposing any reduction in its ESZ.
He also criticised the reported denial of permission for the venue of the citizens’ meeting, questioning why the government would allegedly be concerned about a peaceful democratic gathering and protest.
The Congress MP said the issues raised at the meeting concerned democratic rights, environmental protection and the interests of the people of Assam, and called for the government to address them through dialogue and due process.
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