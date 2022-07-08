33-year-old animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria’s death by suicide has created shockwaves in Dibrugarh, Assam, where he was a beloved public figure.

Bagaria, who was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People's, yesterday recorded an emotional video wherein he charged tenants of disturbing his family’s peace of mind before going on to end his life.

In the selfie-video, which has gone viral on social media, Bagaria can be heard saying: “I am fed up with my life and want to end it. A big reason is the shop on the ground floor and the all the associated drama. Earlier, they were not paying rent and now they are threatening our lives and I am unable to handle the stress any longer.”

Vineet's father took to social media to raise an alarm

While two accused -- Baidullah Khan and Nishant Sharma -- were arrested under charges of “abetment of suicide” near Lumding town, two more accused -- Sanjay Sharma and Izaz Khan – remain missing.

Justice for Vineet Bagaria started trending after news of his suicide broke

Notably, Baidullah Khan is the owner of a Royal Enfield showroom in Dibrugarh town.

Talking to this publication, Dibrugarh Superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra informed that Bagaria and his family had run afoul of the tenants after they tried to shut down ‘Sanjay Accessories’ in the ground floor of their Jhalukpara residence over purported ‘noise pollution.’

“On July 4 last, we heard there was a public altercation between the two sides. Tensions rose after Bagaria’s father took down the tenants’ shop’s signboard by force. On one hand, we had Bagaria and his family, and on the other, tenant Sanjay Sharma and his acquaintances. Eventually, they were brought to the police station where we had a talk with them. They eventually left on amicable terms.”

Three days later, Bagaria ended his life.

Bagaria was a popular public figure in Dibrugarh, where he was noticed for looking after stray dogs during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Soon after news of his death emerged, #JusticeforVineetBagaria started trending on social media, with scores of friends and well-wishers using the platforms to demand a thorough investigation.

Rajkumar Nilnetra Neog, a local Congress worker has appealed to the state government and authorities to investigate why he was made to end his life. “Bagaria’s death comes as a huge shock to us as he was a nature lover and a known youth entrepreneur of Dibrugarh town,” he added.

On July 1, Bagaria had lodged a complaint at the Dibrugarh police station wherein he had alleged that Khan had threatened him and his father (Kailash Kumar Bagaria) over the phone.

After that, Bagaria alleged that Khan and Sanjoy Sharma along with other accomplices had stormed their property with weapons and threatened to “grab their property.”

A few days earlier, Vineet’s father had posted on social media: “Me and my family life is in danger. If anyone of either myself or any member of my family will be attacked it will only by Mr. Badruddin Khan Sanjay Sharma Nishant Sharma and his group members. So they should be held responsible (sic)”.

While most of the shops in Dibrugarh’s Thana Chariali remain closed today as a tribute to Vineet Bagaria. In the afternoon, locals took out Vineet Bagaria's body in a procession where hundreds gathered to pay their last respects to the deceased.