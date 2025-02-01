Special development packages were granted to three autonomous councils in Assam through the Union budget allocation via the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region following the Budget session, however, a significant reshuffle in fund allocations have raised questions about performance and priorities.

Packages were granted to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao under the North East Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) — formerly known as the Loan to North East Development Finance Corporation.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), led by Pramod Boro, has witnessed a steep decline in its budgetary allocation, while Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), headed by Debolal Gorlosa, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), under Tuliram Ronghang, have secured substantial increases in funds.

Who gained, who lost?

After the allocation however emerged an interesting revelation showcasing an uneven distribution of funds. The BTC’s budgetary allocation for 2025-26 has dropped to Rs 50 crore, a sharp cut from Rs 174.66 crore in 2024-25. This marks a massive reduction of Rs 124.66 crore, or 71.3 per cent. The reduction is not surprising given that BTC could spend only Rs 32 crore of its allotted fund in the last fiscal. In other words more than 80 per cent of the allocated fund remained unspent.

KAAC, on the other hand, was allocated Rs 50 crore, which is the same as the previous year’s allocation of Rs 50 crore. However, the council had spent double its allocated budget in the last fiscal year.

DHAC saw the biggest gain, with its allocation rising to Rs 100 crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 60 crore in 2024-25—a sharp 66.7 per cent increase. Even the DHAC spent Rs 70 crore in the last fiscal, Rs 10 crore more than what was allocated in 2024-25 budget.

This stark contrast in funding raises questions about shifting policy priorities, governance efficiency, and the utilisation of funds by different councils.

Comparing the three councils

A closer look at the three councils reveals interesting disparities in land area and population:



Council Area (sq. km) Population (2011 Census) KAAC 10,434 961,000 BTC 8,970 31,55,359 DHAC 4,890 214,102



While KAAC is the largest in area, spanning 10,434 sq. km, its population, as per the 2011 Census, stands at 961,000. The BTC, though smaller in land size at 8,970 sq. km, has a significantly higher population of 31,55,359—more than three times that of KAAC, making the budget cut even more significant for Bodoland. The DHAC, with an area of 4,890 sq. km, has the smallest population among the three, at 214,102.

Understanding the autonomous councils

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC): KAAC governs Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. It holds legislative, executive, and judicial powers over key sectors such as land, forests, customs, and local governance. The council has 30 elected members and four nominated members, with Tuliram Ronghang serving as Chief Executive Member.

Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC): DHAC administers the Dima Hasao district, enjoying special autonomy under the Sixth Schedule. It has authority over land, forests, agriculture, health, education, and local economy. The council consists of 28 elected members and two nominated members, with Debolal Gorlosa as its Chief Executive Member.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC): BTC was established in 2003 following the Bodo Accord, governing the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which includes Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, and Udalguri districts. It enjoys legislative and executive powers over 40 subjects, including land revenue, forests, education, and cultural affairs, but lacks authority over defense and foreign affairs. The BTC Assembly comprises 40 elected and six nominated members, with Pramod Boro as Chief Executive Member.

Why the disparity?

The drastic funding cut for BTC and the increased allocation for KAAC and DHAC highlight the Centre’s evolving priorities in the Northeast. With previous spending of both KAAC and DHAC exceeding their budget allocation, the two councils have been rewarded. Meanwhile, Bodoland’s reduced allocation is likely to spark political debate over financial justice for the region but CEM Boro has much to explain about BTC’s failure to spend the allocated fund.

Look back

The discussion is most likely to emerge as a topic of discussion after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang’s inclusion in his recent South Korea-Japan tour. The Congress had raised objections, questioning why Ronghang was chosen as part of the high-profile delegation.

Responding to the criticism, CM Sarma had taken to his X handle, strongly refuting the allegations. He had stated, "It is unfortunate that Congress is criticizing Shri @TuliramRonghang accompanying me to South Korea and Japan. He is the elected head of KAAC, where most of our renewable energy goals can be realized. Is he being criticized for just being a tribal?"

Moreover, during a Facebook live session, Sarma elaborated on the strategic significance of Karbi Anglong in Assam’s renewable energy push. He also pointed that Karbi Anglong has vast land resources suitable for solar energy projects, along with existing hydropower assets such as the Kopili and Karbi Langpi hydropower plants.

"If we want to produce solar energy in Assam, the region with the most land available, it is only logical for him to be a part of such a crucial delegation," Sarma had asserted.

The Congress party, however, remains unconvinced. Congress leader Mira Borthakur accused CM Sarma of surrounding himself with controversial figures, alleging that Ronghang has ties to illegal coal mining syndicates.

"The chief minister’s companions, especially Tuliram Ronghang, are deeply involved in illegal coal mining. It is shocking that he is accompanying Sarma despite these serious allegations," Borthakur stated.

She further alleged that illegal coal mining in Dima Hasao continues unchecked under the current government, suggesting that the funding disparities among autonomous councils may be politically motivated.

The allocation of funds under the Special Development Packages, coupled with the BJP government’s preferential treatment of certain tribal leaders, has reignited debates over political favoritism in Assam.

While Pramod Boro-led BTC has received substantial government support being also an ally of the BJP, the higher funding to Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and Tuliram Ronghang’s increasing prominence suggest a strategic shift in BJP’s tribal outreach—possibly aimed at solidifying its influence in key regions before the next elections.

The issue now stands at the crossroads of development, politics, and tribal representation, with opposition parties likely to push for greater transparency in future allocations.