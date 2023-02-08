Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the opposition leaders to visit the Northeast once and witness the change of development.

PM Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's speech slammed the opposition and said the Northeast of your (Congress) generation and this (BJP) generation is completely different.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "I want to say to the opposition leaders to visit Northeast once...witness the northeast of your generation and this generation."

Further, the Prime Minister of India asserted that with National Highways made from advanced technology and also with proper railway connectivity and airways, travelling to the northeast is a journey of comfort.

Also Read: PM Modi's welfare-oriented schemes continue to benefit economically-deprived people: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The PM also stated that post-India's 75 years of independance, the northeast has witnessed at least 75,000 militants who had chosen the part of violence returned to the mainstream and initiated peace talks with the central government.

Speaking about Tripura, PM Modi said that lakhs of people have seen 'pukka' houses and he is happy to participate in their happiness.

"When I spoke about the Heera scheme to the people of Tripura, I told them Highways, railways and airways all will be developed and today Tripura is witnessing the development in infrastructure under the Heera scheme," said PM Modi.

Earlier on February 6, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi India was able to overcome the challenge of Covid-19.

Addressing a gathering in poll-bound Tripura, Assam CM said that PM Modi's welfare-oriented schemes continue to benefit the economically-deprived sections of the society.

"During the COVID-19 time, PM Modi help to provide free rice to economically-deprived people of the country," said CM Sarma.

Further, the CM claimed that although the COVID-19 days are over, PM Modi's welfare-oriented schemes continue to benefit economically-deprived people.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi, the state employees of Tripura witnessed a massive growth in the Dearness Allowances of 20 per cent.