Apart from being an IAS officer, Varnali Deka never forgets her role as a daughter and mother of a teenage girl. That’s what drives the District Commissioner of Assam’s Nalbari district to make use of her administrative advantage to address the concerns of women in the society. During her visits to various parts of the district, Deka often felt that most poor families remain stressed about the financial burden of marrying off their daughters.

In fact, this worry even discourage families to send their daughters to school or for higher education, fearing expenses. Deka wanted this feeling of helplessness to go. What also hurt her is the social practice of not mentioning married daughters when district administration asks for a list of family members. “Often when I ask people about their children, they don’t mention married daughters. It’s like daughters get cut off from the family just because they are married. So, I thought we should send the message that she remains a daughter not just of her family but also of the district administration. She remains protected by the administration,” says Deka.

So, the district commissioner is now all set to organise a mass wedding, as a token event to signal to these poor families that government authorities are with them in empowering and educating their daughters. On November 23, the Nalbari district administration will organise an event titled “Shubh Parinay” under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ten couples with get married following traditional Assamese rituals at Hari Mandir premise of Nalbari town.

“All the rituals that we see in a wedding at home will be followed in these weddings. The idea is to ensure that the couples and parents feel that the administration is their family. Every daughter of Nalbari is the daughter of the district administration. All government authorities, including honourable ministers and MLAs and government officials have come together to play their parts as member of the makar ghor or mayka of these daughters,” says Deka.

On the appeal from district administration, many citizens have come forward to provide their blessings and financial support for these weddings. “Right from the honourable ministers to common citizens, all have contributed to this grand wedding. There is a festive mood among all of us,” adds Deka.

More importantly, the district administration is promoting a green wedding as the entire event would be plastic free. Post the wedding, the administration will also offer these women options for livelihood and assimilation into local neighbourhood by accommodating them in the Self-Help Groups.