Why this railway officer never took a single leave in 34 years

In a time when long service often comes with accumulated leave and fatigue, the career of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officer Samiran Deka tells a rare and compelling story of discipline, dedication, and unwavering commitment. Deka retired on December 31, 2025, after completing 34 years, 7 months, and 4 days of service—without availing a single day of earned or medical leave.

A resident of Guwahati’s Gotanagar, Samiran Deka joined the Northeast Frontier Railway in 1991 as an assistant cook. Over the years, through consistent hard work and professional focus, he rose through the ranks and retired as a Group B Commercial Officer (Catering), marking a remarkable journey within the Railways.

Married and a father to two children—a son and a daughter—Deka attributes much of his ability to remain fully committed to his work to the support system at home.

Speaking to India Today NE, Deka explained why taking leave never felt necessary. “Why should I take leave? I did get weekly offs—Saturdays and Sundays—and also national holidays. My work is in the catering department, hence I did not have any requirement to take any leave. I did not have any burden, and I stayed close to my office,” he said.

He described himself as fortunate, particularly because of the role played by his wife. “I am lucky for one reason—that my wife takes care of all the household maintenance, from daily groceries to essentials, so that I can only concentrate on my office work. I got total support from my family along with my kids,” Deka added.

Despite his demanding schedule, Deka said his children never complained about the time he devoted to his profession. “I made a rule to park all my duties for the weekend or on national holidays. If I had to travel also, I would work on Friday and then depart for the event or function for the weekend,” he recalled.

Reflecting on his professional environment, Deka said the support of his colleagues played a crucial role in sustaining his work ethic for nearly three and a half decades. “In my 35 years of service, I got complete support from my staff members, which made it easy for me to work dedicatedly under pressure on a day-to-day basis. I would wake up every day to chalk out my plan for the day and keep my homework separately,” he said.

Social commitments, too, were carefully managed. Deka noted that if someone invited him on a weekday, he would decline due to office responsibilities and instead make time for such visits on Saturdays.

Looking ahead, Deka shared his post-retirement plans. “I have been asked to rejoin Railways for re-engagement as a consultant, and if this happens, I will work. Otherwise, I will open a restaurant. But in Railways, the environment is good and that will keep me in good health, whereas in business I would not be able to maintain the same,” he said.

For the younger generation, Deka offered a grounded message drawn from his own life. “If not the main hero, as a side actor also one must work hard, and one day he or she will be successful.”

Samiran Deka’s journey within the Northeast Frontier Railway stands as a testament to quiet perseverance, family support, and a lifelong commitment to duty—proof that consistency and discipline can shape an exceptional career.