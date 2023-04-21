Yet another controversy has arisen concerning wildlife protection as around 20 elephants from Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh were being transported via Assam to Jamnagar in Gujarat on April 21.

As per sources, 20 elephants from Namsai of Arunachal were found being shipped to Gujarat through Assam following police escort with trucks laden with elephants.

Further, the trucks loaded with elephants crossed the Arunachal-Assam border at 1 AM early morning hours of April 21 & expected to reach Tezpur by the time of filing this report.

According to sources, the elephants were being taken with legal documents of ownership to Gujarat temples.

Sources confirmed that these trucks carrying elephants were interrupted by a few locals but released while verifying legal 'papers' adhering to their displacement.

Sources also confirmed that all were captive elephants with ownership certificate issued.