DIPHU: Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika today slammed allegations of corruption against senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the purchase of 50,000 PPEs kit from China at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Diphu town of Karbi Anglong today, Hazarika recalled that the present Chief Minister of Assam was the Health Minister while he himself was the Minister of State for Health.

Hazarika said at that time, there was a shortage of 'PPE kits' in India as well as around the world and the state government had to procure a few kits from different places.

Hazarika himself was also on a Chartered flight and had received PPE kits from Delhi, he said.

At that time, a business organization announced that it would be possible to purchase kits from China, Hazarika said.

Hazarika said that a few pilots brought the PPE kits to Assam and Hazarika and then Health Minister Sarma reached the airport to thank them.

However, the state government decided not to use the kits after reports surfaced that some Chinese kits were sub-par. Moreover, by then, PPE kits made in India were made available and Assam was also able to get a hold of a large number of kits, the Minister said.

Claiming that it was "misleading and wicked" to publish news alleging corruption in regards to the purchase of PPE kits from China, the Minister said that efforts were being made to create confusion among the people through such news.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Assam and the then Health Minister had been running from side to side for about four months during the COVID period in the interest of the people, said Hazarika.

After a report carried in The Wire and Crosscurrent about the mystery regarding these PPE kits was published, the opposition has gone on the attack against Sarma and the BJP party.