Wife, public prosecutor express concern over slow pace of trial in Zubeen Garg death case

Dissatisfaction over delays in court proceedings marked the latest hearing in the death case of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, with both his wife and the public prosecutor urging a fast-track trial.

At a hearing before the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court on February 16, Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar expressed concern over the slow progress of the case, stating that multiple petitions filed by the accused have stalled the start of the regular trial.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival. The state government subsequently asserted that the singer’s death was a murder case and ordered a Special Investigation Team inquiry.

According to the prosecution, the regular trial has not commenced as the accused has adopted delaying tactics by filing different petitions. Kamar stated that unless these petitions are disposed of by the court, the trial cannot proceed.

The singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, also voiced disappointment over the delay and appealed to the government to intervene and ensure a speedy trial. “They (the accused) are delaying the process. We have even requested a fast-track court for day-to-day hearings, but it has not been set up yet. I request the government again for it,” she said.

The North East India Festival chief organiser, Shyamkumar Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his two band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and his personal bodyguard Bora and Prabin Baishya are among those named in the case.

Shyamkumar is the younger brother of former Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who also served as Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission.



Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the Education Adviser to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is another elder brother in the family.

The court’s counsel in the island nation, however, ruled out foul play in Garg’s death and noted that the singer was severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket.

The case is scheduled for its next hearing on March 2.

Meanwhile, the state government had earlier appointed a five-member team of Special Public Prosecutors to pursue the matter. Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar was named alongside Brojendra Mohan Chaudhuri, Kishor Dutta, Prajjal Dutta and Vikash Jammar as assistant public prosecutors.