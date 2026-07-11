Wild buffalo injures two, sparks panic in Assam's Dibrugarh

A wild buffalo injured two people and triggered panic in the Naharani area of Khowang in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Saturday, July 11 prompting the Forest Department and police to launch operations to contain the situation.

The buffalo attacked 46-year-old Bharat Saikia, a resident of Naharani, and 51-year-old Sarat Saikia of Nagaon village, leaving both men seriously injured.

Local residents rushed the injured to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, where they are undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, personnel from the Khowang Regional Forest Office and Khowang Police reached the area to prevent further attacks. Forest officials used firecrackers to drive the buffalo away from the immediate vicinity and have since maintained a vigil while closely monitoring its movement.

According to Forest Department sources, the elephant is currently sheltering in agricultural fields at Nopathar in Naharani. Officials said a coordinated operation with police assistance would be carried out during the evening to safely drive the animal away from the area.

The Forest Department has appealed to residents to remain vigilant and avoid visiting the affected area unless absolutely necessary until the situation is brought under control.