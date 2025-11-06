Wild elephant electrocuted in Bijni near Manas National Park

A wild elephant was found dead after being electrocuted due to an illegal electric short line in the Kuklung Forest Range area near Manas National Park in Assam’s Chirang district.

The incident occurred at Hayanari No. 3 (Nutan Mati) area under the Kuklung forest division.

According to reports, the elephant came in contact with a live wire that had been illegally connected by two locals — Sambaru Basumatary and Mangra Basumatary — to protect their betel nut plantation. The animal died on the spot.

Forest department officials and local police reached the site soon after receiving information and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Authorities said wild elephants frequently venture out of Manas National Park at night in search of food, often entering nearby villages and farmlands.

Meanwhile, local residents have urged the government to install officially regulated and safer electric barriers to prevent such incidents while ensuring protection for both humans and elephants in the conflict-prone region.