Wild elephant found dead in Assam’s Kaliabor, electrocution suspected

A wild elephant was found dead early May 19 morning at Lengteng No. 2 Basti in Kaliabor, Assam triggering concern among local residents and forest authorities.

According to preliminary information, the elephant’s carcass was discovered by villagers early in the day. A section of local residents alleged that unidentified miscreants may have electrocuted the animal by illegally connecting a power source, resulting in its death. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed.

Following the incident, officials from the Western Range of the Salna Forest Division reached the site and initiated preliminary investigation procedures. Forest personnel are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the death and determine whether electrocution or any other form of human intervention was involved.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over recurring cases of human-elephant conflict and the dangers posed to wildlife in areas located close to human habitation. Assam has witnessed several incidents in recent years involving elephant deaths due to electrocution, poisoning, and habitat-related conflicts.

Forest officials are likely to conduct further forensic examination and inquiry to ascertain the cause of death and identify those responsible if foul play is established.