The residents of Goroimari area in Assam's Biswanath district, on October 26 found the carcass of a wild elephant in a paddy field.

Following the discovery of the tusker's body, the locals immediately informed forest officials and the police.

The Sub Inspector of Jinjia police station, Goutam Kumar Singh said that the Officer-in-Charge was called by the forest officials, informing that an elephant dead. Singh told reporters that the area is often frequented by wild elephants.

The police officer informed that patrolling and deployment of police personnel was in place on October 25 night.

Meanwhile, a veterinary doctor, Dr Kusumbar Dutta stated that the casue of the elephant's death will be clear after a post-mortem is performed.

As per Dutta, the tusker may have died due to infection.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old wild elephant tragically lost its life near Ranglu Amdanga in Kaliabor, leaving the local community and authorities in mourning.

According to reports, the incident occurred at night when the tusker, traversing from Ranglu's direction, skidded off a small hillock deep within the forest.