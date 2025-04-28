A wild elephant fatally trampled a 56-year-old man in Assam’s Udalguri district on April 28, officials said.

The incident, which happened inside the Majuli tea estate, claimed the life of the victim, identified as Bhutia Karmakar who had gone to collect leaves for his goats.

A lone jumbo, which has been wandering in the area for some time, attacked him, killing him on the spot, officials said.

Earlier this month, a man was tragically killed in Shantipur village, located near the Raimona National Park under Kachugaon forest division in Assam’s Gosaigaon subdivision after a wild elephant attacked him.

The deceased, identified as Puren Goyari, had ventured out from his home to look for a grazing pass on the occasion of Bihu and an auspicious Friday.

According to local sources, as Goyari entered the fringes of the forested area within Raimona National Park, a herd of wild elephants suddenly emerged and attacked him.