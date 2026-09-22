Wild elephant kills two, injures one in Assam’s Sonitpur

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked them at three separate locations in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Tuesday, September 22, officials said.

The elephant strayed out of a nearby forest and attacked the victims at different places under the Dhekiajuli police station area, Sonitpur West Divisional Forest Officer Bishwajyoti Das said.

The deceased were identified as Rahmat Ali and Ganesh Toppo. The injured person, Rup Singh Bormahalia, was admitted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Forest personnel were working to drive the elephant back into the forest, Das said. The animal was last spotted resting at Balipara Tea Estate.

The Forest Department is closely monitoring the elephant’s movement and taking measures to prevent further incidents, he said.