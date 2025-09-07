Wildlife conservation awareness drives engage Barak Valley students, community

Students and researchers in the Barak Valley were urged to actively participate in wildlife and biodiversity conservation during lectures and outreach programmes organised by Aaranyak. At Assam University, a session titled “Current Wildlife Conservation Picture in Global and Local Context” highlighted the importance of government support, public awareness, and citizens’ constitutional duties under Articles 21 and 51(a)(g) for environmental protection.

Participants were introduced to Aaranyak’s multi-stakeholder conservation projects, including its Wildlife Genetics Lab, which has conducted pioneering non-invasive research for two decades, and the GIS and Remote Sensing Lab, which aids decision-making through thematic mapping of threatened species and land-use changes.

At Cachar College, students were encouraged to document the wildlife of the Barak Valley, study challenges, and conduct applied research to support the management of unique landscapes along the Mizoram border. Aaranyak’s internship and volunteer programmes were highlighted as avenues for students to actively contribute. The current state of elephants in the region was also discussed to raise awareness about local conservation priorities.

On International Vulture Awareness Day, Aaranyak, in collaboration with Rani High School and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), organised a street play at Rani Market. Students, guided by teachers and Aaranyak officials, highlighted the alarming decline in vulture populations caused by accidental poisoning and its impact on ecological balance. The programme engaged a large audience and reinforced the need for collective action to safeguard these vital scavengers.

The events were coordinated by Aaranyak staff, including Wasima Begum and Kakali Baishya, and were attended by local educators, BNHS representatives, and community members. These initiatives reflect Aaranyak’s ongoing commitment to environmental education, scientific research, and community-driven conservation efforts in Assam.