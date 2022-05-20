The flood in Assam had a significant impact on both humans and wildlife. The floods in Assam's Darrang district have devastated wildlife at the Orang national park.

According to reports, the Brahmaputra River and its tributary Dhanshri's overflowing with water swamped a huge portion of the park. Orang is an Indian national park on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River in the Darrang and Sonitpur districts of Assam, known for its diverse flora and animals.

Meanwhile, according to a source from Assam's Orang National Park, thirteen of the forty-one forest protection camps have been flooded. However, as of the date of this report, no incidents of wildlife loss have been reported. The wild creatures have taken to the protected highlands of the national park.

Meanwhile, this wave of flooding, which submerged most of the Orang national park in Assam's Darrang district, is deemed severe in comparison to previous floods. Many individuals are concerned that the park's road system will be seriously harmed.