Speculations are rife regarding the potential entry of Anand Mishra, former Superintendent of Police of Lakhimpur district in Assam, into the realm of politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Anand Mishra remained cryptic yet suggestive about his future plans. "Until and unless it is not confirmed, I will not comment on joining the BJP," Mishra stated, adding, "Just give it 3 to 4 days and I will share some super good news about joining BJP."

Hailing from Buxar city in Bihar, Mishra hinted at the likelihood of joining the BJP from his hometown stating the need for some time before making a definitive announcement. "I will be in social life for sure, whether it will be politically or otherwise, I can't say or comment as of now, but I will be political, that is sure," he said.

Mishra's potential political venture comes on the heels of his resignation from the Indian Police Service (IPS) in December 2023. In his resignation letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, SP Mishra cited a desire for "freedom and independence" to pursue various social services and endeavors beyond the purview of the IPS.

Top sources within the BJP have hinted at Mishra's imminent joining of the party, with reports suggesting his interest in contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the BJP banner.

Anand Mishra's tenure as a police officer in Assam garnered him widespread acclaim and affection from the public. He earned the moniker of "super cop" for his proactive measures to curb crime, particularly in districts like Dhubri, Nagaon, and Lakhimpur, where he served consecutively. Mishra also boasts a significant social media following further bolstering his public image.

As the anticipation mounts and political circles buzz with speculation, all eyes are on Anand Mishra's forthcoming decision.