Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he will impose a ban on beef in the state if Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah submits a written request.

This statement comes in response to allegations levelled against the state BJP, claiming that party workers resorted to controversial tactics, including hosting a beef party to influence minority voters in Samaguri during the recently concluded elections.

Speaking to reporters following a party meeting on November 30, CM Himanta said, "Samaguri was with Congress for 25 years. Congress losing a constituency like Samaguri by 27,000 votes (sic) is the biggest shame in its history. It is Congress's defeat more than BJP's win."

BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma had secured a decisive victory with a margin of 26,200 votes, defeating Tanzil Hussain of the Congress.

Asked about Congress MP Rakibul Hussain's allegations against him, CM Himanta said, “But amidst sadness, Rakibul Hussain said one good thing that eating beef is wrong, isn’t it? He said that it was wrong for Congress-BJP to win elections by offering beef to voters."

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“I want to know if Congress was winning Samaguri by offering beef to voters. He knows Samaguri very well. Does it mean that Samaguri can be won by offering beef?” asked Sarma.

Hussain, who won the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat this year by a record margin of over 10.12 lakh votes, was an MLA from Samaguri for five consecutive terms before becoming a parliamentarian.

“I want to tell Rakibul Hussain that beef should be banned as he himself said it is wrong. He only needs to give me in writing that neither BJP nor Congress should speak about beef, in fact, it should be banned in Assam. If we do that, all problems will be solved,” Sarma said.

The CM further said that he would write to the state Congress president about his stand on beef in the backdrop of Hussain’s statement.

“So, I will write to Bhupen Borah and ask him if he also advocates banning beef in line with Rakibul Hussain, and just inform me. I will ban beef completely in the next assembly (accordingly). Then BJP, AGP, CPM, nobody will be able to offer, and Hindus, Muslims and Christians all should stop eating beef, and all problems will be solved,” he added.

“I am happy that Rakibul Hussain has made this statement because at least one step has been taken. Now, the second step should be taken by Bhupen Borah,” Sarma stressed. (With PTI inputs)