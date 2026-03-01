“Will carry out eviction in 5 lakh bighas of land after polls”: Assam CM

Accepting a dramatic “bulldozer salute” during the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, March 1, announced that eviction drives would be carried out across five lakh bighas (over 1.65 lakh acres) of land if he returns to power after the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, began the second day of the party’s march from Jagiroad. The yatra passed through Morigaon, Raha and Nagaon before concluding at Barhampur.

At Jagiroad, party workers arranged a symbolic “bulldozer salute”, standing atop 10 bulldozers and showering flower petals on Sarma as he passed beneath them. The gesture underscored the government’s tough stance on alleged land encroachment, which has remained a key political issue in the state.

Sarma reiterated that strict action against illegal encroachment would continue if the BJP secures another mandate, framing the proposed eviction drive as part of efforts to reclaim government land and enforce law and order.