‘Will cut Orunodoi benefits’: BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri’s remark at Assam's Dolonghat rally draws attention

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on September 30 attended a large election rally at Dolonghat under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Debashish Sharma.

The meeting was scheduled for 2 pm, but people began arriving at the venue from around 12:30 pm. However, Sonowal, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and MLA Ramakanta Deuri arrived at around 3:30 pm. According to the account of the event, some people began leaving the venue after catching a glimpse of the Union Minister.

As people started leaving, MLA Ramakanta Deuri took the microphone and urged them to stay and listen to the speeches. In his remarks, Deuri said that if people left without listening, their Orunodoi benefits would be stopped. He also invoked the “curse of their children” and said that neither God nor Allah would forgive them.

Appealing to voters to support the BJP’s lotus symbol, Deuri again referred to the alleged consequences for those who did not vote for the party. He further told people to reflect on their voting decision on the night of April 5, saying that God would guide them to vote for the BJP.

Deuri’s remarks reportedly triggered laughter among the people present at the rally. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia were also seen laughing, according to the account of the event.