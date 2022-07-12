"We wish everyone to remain conscious and careful so that such incidents are not repeated,” Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), today said weighing in on the death of Dibrugarh entrepreneur Vineet Bagaria.

Stating that Assam police “will be more strict to end such Dadagiri,” Mahanta added that Assam Police “will put all its effort so that such incidents are not repeated."

“Police will do whatever is required, not only in Dibrugarh but in the entire state,” the DGP, who reached Dibrugarh today to take stock of the situation, told scribes.

It needs mention here that an important meeting of Dibrugarh Police is being held at the local Circuit house in presence of Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta today to discuss the situation in view of the the recent incident.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia along with other senior police officers are present in the meeting.

32-year-old entrepreneur Bagaria hanged himself on July 7 at his residence at Shani Mandir Road in Dibrugarh on July 7 last.

Before his death, Bagaria had recorded a video where he accused Baidulla Khan, Sanjay Sharma, Nishant Sharma and Izaz Khan of physically and mentally harassing him and his family.

Bagaria and his father had approached the local police and district administration, submitted written complaints, but no action was taken.

In the aftermath of the incident, which created a massive furor across the state, the officer in-charge of the Dibrugarh Police Station Bularam Tairang was transferred.

Dibrugarh Police has arrested Baidulla and Sanjay, but other two are still absconding.

Accused Baidullah Khan’s residence in Dibrugarh was demolished by the district administration today on charges that it illegally constructed and violated norms.