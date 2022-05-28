GUWAHATI: Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika while inaugurating a school today in Golaghat district said that the government will try its best to ensure that students stop dropping out from schools.

Addressing the locals, Minister Hazarika urged them to ensure that the new schools are being run efficiently. He also urged the guardians to ensure that students do not miss classes during festivals such as Bihu, puja, et al.

“The more students drop out of schools, the more darkness there will be in society. Without education, we cannot do anything. How can an illiterate man discover roads? How can an illiterate farmer know which seed to plant?”

“Two years ago, the BJP government established foundation stones for 119 schools out of which 96 have been completed. Work on the final 17 will also finish soon,” Hazarika informed the gathering, adding that 200 more schools are being planned in the estates.

Hazarika flanked by senior officials and the local MLA reached Khumtai Constituency in Upper Assam to inaugurate ‘adarsh vidyalaya’ in South Hengera, Bhulukiting, and Salmora

Khumtai MLA Mrinal, who accompanied Hazarika throughout the day, claimed that well qualified teachers are being appointed to these posts at each school.

“This is Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dream school. Many students had quit schools during the COVID pandemic. Now, they are coming back to schools,” he said.