Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria who has been appointed as the new Governor of Assam on February 12 said that he would deliver his duty with full dedication and fulfil the responsibility honestly.

"My party has always shown its trust in me." Whenever the party has given me whatever, responsibility, I have tried to fulfil it to the best of my ability." Gulab Chand Kataria said.

The senior BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior people of his party consider him worthy of being the Governor of Assam and with god and party leaders' blessings, he would definitely try to live up to their expectations.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, the statement read.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added.

Meanwhile Welcoming the appointment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who leads the northeastern state's BJP government, said the incoming governor's ‘vast experience in public service will surely benefit Assam immensely.’