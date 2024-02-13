In a social media post, Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika took aim at the Congress party alleging dynastic politics at play in the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to microblogging site X, Hazarika taunted Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi to his social media post over the Lok Sabha candidate for the Nagaon seat to which he perceives as a predetermined outcome in the candidate selection process. Hazarika's retort underlined the perceived influence of dynastic ties within the Indian National Congress (INC), both at the national level with Rahul Gandhi and in Assam with Gaurav Gogoi, son of late former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Pradyut Da , how ever hard you work it’s a fixed match between the @INCIndia Dynasty and @INCAssam Dynasty.

You have worked hard for 5 years but they will give your Nagaon Lok Sabha Ticket to the heir of the dynasty. This is Cong culture https://t.co/ga2ebjEXC3 — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) February 13, 2024

Bordoloi had shared a comprehensive report card of his five-year tenure as the Nagaon MP stating transparency and accountability to his constituents. However, Hazarika's response implied skepticism, suggesting that despite Bordoloi's efforts, the party hierarchy may prioritize dynastic succession over individual merit.

Proud to share a 5-year report card of my parliamentary & constituency activities as Nagaon MP. As the first MP from Assam to undertake such an initiative, it is an effort to ensure accountability to the people & allow them to assess my performance as their their representative. pic.twitter.com/lMtQzNftuW — Pradyut Bordoloi (@pradyutbordoloi) February 12, 2024

Speculation swirls around Gaurav Gogoi's potential candidacy in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency with conflicting reports emerging from party insiders. While some sources suggest a likely bid from Gogoi in Nagaon, others hint at a dual-contest strategy with Jorhat as a potential alternative.

The uncertainty surrounding Gogoi's candidacy has heightened rift within the Assam Congress, with reports indicating a shift towards Jorhat as a contingency plan. Speculation mounts over the contenders for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. As the rift for Congress party seats in Nagaon continue, the spotlight now shifts to who will emerge as the final candidate.

Will it be Gaurav Gogoi or Pradyut Bordoloi for Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency ?