“Will leave no stone unturned till Zubeen Garg gets justice”: Devajit Saikia

Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia on Sunday, October 18 said the state government would challenge the Gauhati High Court’s bail order granting relief to Amritprabha Mahanta in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg, citing alleged inconsistencies in the order.



Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Saikia said the government had decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against Mahanta’s bail. The state would also consider challenging the bail granted to Sandipan Garg after examining the detailed court order.



“The Assam government will leave no stone unturned till Zubeen Garg gets justice,” Saikia said.

Saikia said he had examined Mahanta’s bail order and discussed the matter with the Home Department before advising the government to challenge it in the Supreme Court. He alleged that the order contained discrepancies that could affect the prosecution’s case as the trial progresses.



Regarding Sandipan Garg, Saikia said the government had learnt about the bail order through media reports and court proceedings but was yet to receive the detailed order.



“Once we have the order, we will examine it, and if we find any discrepancies, then the Assam government will definitely file an SLP challenging the bail to Sandipan Garg,” he said.



The Advocate General said the state intended to move the Supreme Court promptly, citing concerns over the stage of the trial. The fast-track court hearing the case is recording evidence on a day-to-day basis, he said, adding that the bail orders could have implications for the prosecution.



Preparations for the legal challenge have begun, with advocates working on the preliminary paperwork. Saikia said the government planned to file the petition after Dussehra and expected the matter to be listed within the following 10 to 15 days.



He said the proposed petitions were intended to prevent any potential interference with witnesses or the prosecution’s case.

“The Assam government has taken the decision that we will file the SLP in the Supreme Court to reject the bail order to ensure that they cannot influence witnesses or harm our case in any way in the future,” Saikia said.



Clarifying the state’s position, Saikia maintained that the prosecution had not committed any lapses during the trial. He said the government’s objections concerned the High Court’s bail orders and the inconsistencies it had identified in them.

He added that the state would abide by the Supreme Court’s decision on the matter.



Saikia also referred to the period during which the accused had remained in judicial custody, describing it as a significant development for the prosecution. He noted that the Supreme Court had not granted bail to Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma despite multiple hearings.



Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving incident in Singapore on September 19, 2025, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. His death led to investigations and legal proceedings in Assam, with the case now being heard by a fast-track court.