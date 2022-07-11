Amid the row over the suicide of Vineet Bagaria in Dibrugarh, G. P. Singh, IPS, Special DGP (Law & Order), Assam Police visited the residence of Bagaria family today.

Speaking to media after meeting the family members of late Vineet Bagaria, the Special DGP said, ‘’It is very sad that such incident took place in Dibrugarh, I express my deepest condolence. We will not allow "Baahubali culture" in any city of the state. We have issued several instructions in last 2 days to every police station to take action against such criminals, muscle man, Bahubali who violate the law and to take extreme action as per law.’’

While enumerating the progress in the investigation, GP Singh said, ‘’We have discussed the progress of the investigation in the recent incident of Dibrugarh and directed to nab the two remaining accused and their associates who are connected to the recent case. We are issuing "Look Out" circular against them so that they cannot escape.’’

While strictly ordering the police force to be firm on their responsibilities and their duties towards the safety and welfare of the people, the top cop instructed all police officials to compile all such cases that took place in the last 2 years to the case diary to strengthen the case so that a strong chargesheet can be submitted against teh culprits.

The senior police official instructed the Dibrugarh police to submit the chargesheet of this case within 60 days.

‘’We will provide all possible help in connection with their civil disputes to the family. I am apologizing for the mistakes done by the local police in this case. We are committed to end the "Baahubali culture" from the state,’’ added GP Singh.

Prima facie, there is no explanation by the OC, Dibrugarh for his negligence. He has been immediately transferred and the new OC will join tomorrow.

It maybe mentioned here that Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station Officer in Charge Boloran Terang was transferred earlier today, with immediate effect.