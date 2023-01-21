The faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) or ULFA (Independent) led by fugitive ‘commander-in-chief’ Paresh Barua on January 21 reiterated that he will not kneel down before the Government and said it was not at all interested in composite dialouge with Government of India and vowed to continue with its revolution till it achieved its avowed goal of restoration of sovereignty of Assam.

Paresh Barua said that ULFA (I) is ready for referendum on sovereignty issue and only indigenous assamese speaking people should participate in the dialouge.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on january 20 said that Assam government is directly or indirectly in touch with the ULFA (I) leadership to bring them to the negotiation table.

Chief Minister Sarma said that efforts are on to bring ULFA (I) led by Paresh Baruah to talks with the government.“We have told people about the issues we have with ULFA. However, despite that, we are directly and indirectly in touch with the ULFA leadership. I am hopeful of resolving this issue within this (five-year) tenure,” Sarma said.

Regarding peace talk with KLO chief Jiban Singha, Sarma said, “He (Jiban Singha) has joined the mainstream a few days back… Let him take rest for some time then he will start discussions with the government.”